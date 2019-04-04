63°
Lightning strike, cause of fire on Southern University campus

3 hours 3 minutes ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 April 04, 2019 9:11 AM April 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - No injuries reported on Southern University's campus at the University Museum of Art after a lightning strike started a fire.

Emergency crews with Baton Rouge Fire Department were able to control the fire moments after the incident was reported.

Lightning has been prevalent with the storm system moving through the capital region on Thursday morning.

Thousands in East Baton Rouge Parish are without power click here to check the current outages.

