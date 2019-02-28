Lightning bolt blows hole in roof of BR home Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Lightning struck a home in the southern area of East Baton Rouge Thursday as a storm system moved through the region.

The bolt hit the house on Spring Grove Drive in the Briarwood Estates neighborhood at the corner of Pecue Lane and Airline Highway. Luckily, the strike did not cause a fire but the house was damaged.

A section of the roof was blown out, firefighters said, by the bolt.

WBRZ weather computers recorded a lightning strike in the neighborhood just before the incident was reported to 911.

There were no injuries.

