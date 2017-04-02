Lightning blamed for fires in Shreveport

Photo: KTBS

SHREVEPORT - Lightning may be to blame for several fires in the Shreveport area Sunday.

The storm sweeping across the South is believed to be the cause of a tanker fire in south Shreveport Sunday morning. The fire, which was reported around 10 a.m., closed Harts Island Road from Highway 175 to Ellerbe Road for safety reasons.

According to a report from KTBS, firefighters also responded to multiple house fires by the early afternoon.

One fire on Evers Drive is believed to have been ignited by a lightning strike late in the morning. Crews were able to rescue a dog that had passed out inside of the house.

Another fire on Regmar Drive is also believed to have been caused by a lightning strike around 2:30 p.m. No one was inside the home during the blaze.

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is activating its Crisis Action Team due to the dangerous conditions. Hail, dangerous winds and street flooding were all reported in the region by around noon Sunday.