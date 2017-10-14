Light turnout expected for Louisiana's election

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana voters are casting ballots in a fall election to fill the state treasurer's seat, decide whether to add new provisions to the state constitution and settle municipal competitions.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Saturday. They close at 8 p.m.

The races seem to have drawn little interest, and Secretary of State Tom Schedler predicts a dismal turnout, around 15 percent.

Six candidates are vying to be Louisiana's next treasurer, the state's chief money manager. Republican John Kennedy left the seat after 17 years after his U.S. Senate election.

Three Republicans are vying for a vacant position on Louisiana's utility regulatory board, the Public Service Commission. The most high-profile municipal race is in New Orleans, where 18 candidates are competing to be the next mayor.

Runoffs, as needed, will be Nov. 18.