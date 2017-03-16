LIFF, other non-profits in need of sponsorships following flood

BATON ROUGE - Some non-profits have been feeling the struggle following last year's flood. It's because funding that organizations typically rely on is going elsewhere.

Right now, some non-profits including the Louisiana International Film Festival and Mentorship Program are asking for community support.

In the festival's fifth year, LIFF is dedicated to the development of Louisiana's film, digital media and innovation talent and representation of that talent to the world.

"It provides an opportunity for filmmakers to teach aspiring filmmakers," said LIFF's Liaison Director Jency Griffin Hogan.

The festival is only growing, but while there's passion the last few months for this non-profit have been slowed for the hard hit by August flood.

"It's been a challenging year in general," said LIFF Executive Director Chesley Heymsfield.

The festival, which is August 20-23 at Cinemark in Perkins Rowe, is in the middle of its busy time for collecting sponsorships and donations. While it might not feel a direct impact right now, it's bracing for one.

"We've anticipated funding but there's a big question mark," said Heymsfield.

LIFF isn't alone. Garland Goodwin Wilson, Artistic Director Of Moving Colors, a non-profit contemporary dance company in Baton Rouge says, "We're surviving, we're survivors."

Some of the company's go-to grant resources revealed they're only providing flood relief this year and were unable to direct their resources to Of Moving Colors. After applying for ten grants, the non-profit received about half and were hoping for more.

"It's a hard year," said Wilson.

While non-profits may be feeling the heat, they still rely heavily on people giving to the causes that provide education and in LIFF's case, supporting the film industry in Louisiana.

"There's been some hard convos," said Hogan. "We have really pulled together, rallied as a team and said, 'There's no way, we are not letting this flood get us in any way.'"

Opening night for the festival will feature live performances by the 610 Stompers, Babycakes and more. There is a Bayou Burlesque theme Friday and flood relief focus on Saturday. Perkins Rowe will host a "Golden Ticket" night on Thursday, April 6 and a pre-screening premiere of Lost City of Z. The golden tickets are redeemable at the Cinemark box office for on general admission movie ticket to any film playing at LIFF 2017.

Visit LIFILMFEST.ORG for more information.