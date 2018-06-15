Life sentence for woman convicted of 3rd violent crime

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans woman faces life in prison following her conviction for injuring two people in an attack during a 2017 Mardi Gras parade.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says Wednesday night's aggravated battery verdict against 32-year-old Evelyn Clanton was Clanton's third conviction for a violent felony. The third conviction carried an automatic life sentence.

Prosecutors said Clanton intervened in a February 2017 fight between her sister and another woman by grabbing a pipe and striking the woman in the face. The victim's brother tried to break up the fight and was struck several times in the face and head.

Both victims suffered head lacerations.

Cannizzaro's statement says Clanton refused a plea offer that would have seen her serve 10 years without triggering a third felony violent crime conviction.