Life plus 10 for New Orleans gang member

NEW ORLEANS- A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for gang activity in New Orleans that included two murders.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says in a news release that Dedrick Keelen was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to life plus 10 years. He had been convicted in June on racketeering, drug, weapon and murder counts.

Prosecutors said Keelen was a member of the "Young Melph Mafia" gang. In addition to drug, weapon and assault charges, Keelen was convicted for participating in the shooting deaths of two people in New Orleans in December 2012.