License plate reader spots stolen car, man arrested after brief pursuit

BATON ROUGE - A 28-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested after a license plate reader spotted him in a stolen vehicle.

According to arrest records, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was patrolling in the area near the 4300 block of Highland Road on Friday, March 23.

While patrolling northbound on Highland Rd., the license plate reader, or LPR, mounted cameras on the officer's unit alerted him that a reported stolen vehicle just passed traveling southbound on Highland Rd.

The officer immediately performed a U-turn and began to pursue the vehicle, identified as a 2017 Nissan Sentra. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Christopher Miles, began to flee.

Miles exceeded 65 miles per hour on Burbank Drive (a 35 mph zone), drove erratically through traffic and ran several stop signs while fleeing the officer.

He eventually ran from the vehicle in the 400 block of E Johnson and continued to flee on foot. The officer lost sight of Miles, and a perimeter was set up.

Miles was apprehended with the assistance of the K9 division, according to arrest records. He was transported to a local hospital after taken into custody.

Miles was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, one count of resisting an officer, one count of aggravated flight from an officer and one count of hit and run. His bond was set at $125,000.