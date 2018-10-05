87°
Library's "Drag Queen Story Time" postponed indefinitely

Friday, October 05 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LAFAYETTE (AP) - A Louisiana library's "Drag Queen Story Time" has been postponed indefinitely, as the college that planned to host says it cannot over safety and other concerns.
  
The Daily Advertiser reports South Louisiana Community College has announced it wouldn't hold the event Saturday afternoon as planned. Interest in the Lafayette Public Library's event was so high that it had been moved to an auditorium at college last week.
  
The college says in a statement that law enforcement told school officials they were aware of plans to protest. It also says the school has a limited capacity to manage the large crowds anticipated.
  
Library officials say in a statement they aren't permanently canceling the program and that many families have expressed support. It was planned to have men in drag reading to children.
  

