Library moves 'Drag Queen Story Time' to bigger venue

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Interest in a Louisiana library's planned "Drag Queen Story Time" is so high that the event is moving to a community college auditorium.

A notice on the Lafayette Public Library's webpage states that it's moving the Oct. 6 event from the library to South Louisiana Community College because of safety concerns resulting from an expected overflow crowd. Libraries and book stores around the country have held programs in which men in drag read stories to children. Some drew protests.

The Lafayette event is being presented by members of a University of Louisiana-Lafayette chapter of Delta Lambda Phi, a fraternity of "gay, bisexual and progressive men." Public comments at a city-parish council meeting last month were overwhelmingly supportive. At a library board meeting last week, opponents appeared to outnumber supporters.