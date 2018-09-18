76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Library board won't intervene with Drag Queen Story Time

49 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 September 18, 2018 5:51 AM September 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - A controversial event, Drag Queen Story Time, will go on as scheduled at a Lafayette library.

Many people attended Monday night’s Lafayette Public Library Board of Control meeting. According to KATC, the board will not intervene with the event.

A total of 32 speakers gave their opinions about the event. Of that number, 20 were opposed and 12 were in support.

“Research shows that transgender-ism is dangerous for children,” said one man who went up to speak.

Another person in attendance, who identified himself as a transgender male, fired back at the comment.

“It’s because people like you tell us that we don’t exist,” he said.

The Lafayette City-Parish Council is set to consider a resolution opposing the program during a meeting Tuesday night.

At this time, the event is set for October 6.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days