Latest Weather Blog
Library board won't intervene with Drag Queen Story Time
LAFAYETTE - A controversial event, Drag Queen Story Time, will go on as scheduled at a Lafayette library.
Many people attended Monday night’s Lafayette Public Library Board of Control meeting. According to KATC, the board will not intervene with the event.
A total of 32 speakers gave their opinions about the event. Of that number, 20 were opposed and 12 were in support.
“Research shows that transgender-ism is dangerous for children,” said one man who went up to speak.
Another person in attendance, who identified himself as a transgender male, fired back at the comment.
“It’s because people like you tell us that we don’t exist,” he said.
The Lafayette City-Parish Council is set to consider a resolution opposing the program during a meeting Tuesday night.
At this time, the event is set for October 6.
