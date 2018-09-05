Liberals urge Dems to unify against Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (AP) - Liberal and progressive groups are pressuring Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to unify Democrats against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

A letter sent to Schumer on the second day of hearings for President Donald Trump's court pick says bluntly: "You are failing us." Democrats face a difficult climb trying to block Kavanaugh's confirmation. If nearly all Republicans back Kavanaugh, as is expected, several Democrats facing tough re-election races may vote to confirm him.

But the groups say Democrats in states like West Virginia, North Dakota, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, and Alabama have nothing to fear from voting against Kavanaugh. They say voters in those states "care deeply" about the issues before the court and "will reward a principled vote."

The Senate's questioning of Kavanaugh is set to begin Wednesday morning.