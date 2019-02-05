75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Liam Neeson film premiere canceled

1 hour 25 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, February 05 2019 Feb 5, 2019 February 05, 2019 4:31 PM February 05, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Hollywood Reporter
NEW YORK (AP) - The premiere of Liam Neeson's newest film has been abruptly canceled amid fallout from the actor's comments about decades-old thoughts he had about killing a black person.
  
Organizers of the New York premiere of "Cold Pursuit" informed reporters of the cancellation Tuesday afternoon, a couple hours before it was supposed to start.
  
The cancellation comes hours after Neeson appeared on "Good Morning America" to address his comments, telling interviewer Robin Roberts that he is not a racist. He was quoted in an interview by the Independent on Monday describing his violent thoughts about killing a black person nearly 40 years ago after learning that someone close to him had been raped.
  
The actor told Roberts discussion talk about these things is needed because bigotry and racism exist.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days