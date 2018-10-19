LHSAA won't discipline local high school over vulgar 'Neck' chant at volleyball game

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association says it will not discipline a school where fans were heard shouting a vulgar chant during a volleyball game.

A spokesperson with the LHSAA tells WBRZ that staff at Parkview Baptist High School are addressing the incident and it will not face discipline for the fans' actions.

Video from the Advocate showed a portion of the crowd at a volleyball game earlier this week shouting an obscene chant along to the tune of the band's performance of 'Neck'. The portion of the crowd responsible appeared to be made up of younger fans.

The vulgar lyrics aren't part of the original song but were added by boisterous LSU fans during football games in Tiger Stadium. The song has been more-or-less banned during LSU games because of the chant, but it still manages to make an appearance from time to time.

Although fan behavior is subject to discipline under LHSAA rules, the association says it is satisfied with how the school is handling the incident.