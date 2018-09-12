LHSAA to hear McKinley High sanctions appeal

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association will hear the sanctions appeals of three state high schools, including McKinley High School's athletic department.

That hearing will take place on day two of the LHSAA's fall executive committee meeting.

McKinley High was fined nearly $42,000 after an audit showed numerous eligibility violations across multiple sports. According to the report, documents for some student-athletes were incomplete, while others were missing altogether. As a result, all coaches on the 2017-2018 staff are suspended for one year, teams are banned from the playoffs for two seasons and recent championships were vacated.

Additionally, the LHSAA prohibited players from leaving McKinley to play for other programs.

Over the summer, the school's new principal, Dr. Esrom Pitre, announced that they would appeal at least part of the sanctions.

McKinley will be heard in executive session, meaning no media or the public will be allowed inside.