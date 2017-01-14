Lewis leads Pats over Texans 34-16 in playoffs

Dion Lewis became the first player in NFL postseason history to score touchdowns by rushing, receiving and a kickoff return, leading New England to a 34-16 victory over the Houston Texans and pushing Tom Brady and the Patriots within two more wins of another title.



The Patriots (15-2) weren't perfect on Saturday night, but they didn't let their bye week throw them off their game on their way to a sixth straight appearance in the AFC championship game.



They intercepted Brock Osweiler three times and sent the heavy-underdog Texans (10-8) home on the strength of a breakout performance by their backup running back Lewis.



Brady threw for two touchdowns, despite two interceptions in an 18-for-38 performance, and improved to 23-9 in the playoffs in his career.



Julian Edelman caught eight passes for 137 yards for the Patriots, who will host either Kansas City or Pittsburgh on Jan. 22 for a spot in the Super Bowl.