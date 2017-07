Lettsworth Street duplex fire ruled arson

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters reported a fire on Lettsworth Street near Thomas H. Delpit Dr in Old South Baton Rouge was intentionally set.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Thursday morning, the fire department ruled it an arson.

The building, a duplex, was a total loss.

Firefighters are no sure who started the blaze or why.