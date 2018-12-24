Letter sent by Abraham Lincoln days before Christmas sells at auction for $60K

Photo: CNN

CNN reports that a letter written by Abraham Lincoln on December 21, 1863 was recently sold at auction.

The letter asked the U.S. military to allow Mary Todd Lincoln’s cousins to return to their plantation during the Civil War. Reports say, the Craigs were a slave-holding family who fled their plantation in Arkansas as Union forces took over much of the state. The Craigs were nearing the end of their lives and wished to return to their home for Christmas, according to CNN.

The letter went for $60,000.

According to a transcript from The Raab Collection, the letter said:

"Mr. and Mrs. Craig, of Arkansas, whose plantation, situated upon the Mississippi River a few miles below Helena, has been desolated during the present war, propose returning to reoccupy and cultivate said plantation; and it is my wish that they be permitted to do so, and that the United States military forces in that vicinity will not molest them or allow them to be molested, as long as the said Mr. and Mrs. Craig shall demean themselves as peaceful, loyal citizens of the United States.”

The name of the buyer wasn't released.