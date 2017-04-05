Let DirecTV know to keep WBRZ programming

BATON ROUGE – WBRZ is attempting to negotiate a fair deal with satellite provider DirecTV for the company's use of the free, over-the-air signal owned by channel 2's parent company.

While WBRZ programming has always been – and will always be – free with an antenna, DirecTV takes the broadcast and sells it to subscribers. DirecTV must provide WBRZ with a small fee for charging customers for the use of free, over-the-air content. Every couple of years, the agreement between the station and the company is renewed. Currently, DirecTV has not agreed to the basic terms despite WBRZ managers working for weeks on a possible option.

DirecTV could remove WBRZ and ABC programming from its Baton Rouge service area Friday night. Should WBRZ be removed, DirecTV subscribers will not be able to see programming paid for each month and promised to be provided by DirecTV.

DirecTV customers should call the company and demand local programming be kept. Call (800) 531-5000 to speak with DirecTV.

There are numerous other similar, providers in the Baton Rouge area that provide the same service and have an agreement with WBRZ. Channel 2 is still beamed to thousands of homes via other providers and always free, over-the-air with an antenna.

Check this story for important updates this week.