Les Miles to star in movie detailing infamous 'Challenger' shuttle explosion

BATON ROUGE - You've seen Les Miles calling plays on the football field, but what about acting in a feature-length film?

The man best-known for winning a national title with the Tigers in 2007 apparently used his time between coaching jobs to make a foray into the movie business.

The upcoming independent film 'The Challenger Disaster' chronicles the days leading up to the ill-fated launch of the Challenger shuttle in 1986 and the engineers who tried to prevent it. And one of those engineers will be played by the Mad Hatter himself.

The movie debuts in select theaters and iTunes on Jan. 25. You can check out some of Miles' performance in the trailer below.

Miles was fired as LSU's head football in 2016 after 11 seasons with the Tigers. Since then, the legendary playcaller has tried his hand at sports analysis and numerous commercial shoots.

Late last year, Miles was hired as the head coach of the University of Kansas football team, with 2019 set to be his first season with the Jayhawks.