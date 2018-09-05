Les Miles to be honored in La. Sports Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE - He may not have a job at LSU anymore, but Louisiana is still showing love to championship-winning football coach Les Miles.

On Wednesday, LSU announced Miles would be among the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame's 2019 class. Miles won 77 percent of his games and a national championship in 11 seasons with the Tigers.

He was fired in 2016 and replaced by then-interim head coach Ed Orgeron, who has since taken over the position in full.

Other new inductees include five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, USA Olympic volleyball standout Danielle Scott-Arruda, former SU baseball coach Roger Cador and another LSU Football great, Max Fugler.

The Class of 2019 will be enshrined Saturday, June 8, in Natchitoches to culminate the 60th Anniversary Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Celebration June 6-8. The eight new competitive ballot inductees will raise the total Hall of Fame members to 350.