Les Miles, Steve Spurrier make friendly wager ahead of LSU-Florida game

BATON ROUGE - Les Miles may not be coaching the Tigers anymore, but the Mad Hatter still bleeds purple and gold.

With LSU's match-up with against its SEC rival Florida this weekend, Les decided to throw a friendly jab at former Gators player and legendary head coach Steve Spurrier.

"How much you wanna bet your Gators are going down this weekend?" Miles tweeted at Spurrier Monday afternoon.

Hey @SteveSpurrierUF… how much you wanna bet your Gators are going down this weekend? #GameOn — Les Miles (@CoachLesMiles) October 2, 2018

But Spurrier took the challenge to heart, saying that he'd try Les' old LSU tradition of eating grass if the Tigers come out on top Saturday. If the Gators win, Spurrier proposed that Miles try wearing his trademark visor.

.@CoachLesMiles shoot, we’re going to win on Saturday. If we don’t, I’ll eat some of that grass of yours. When we do win, you’re wearing my visor! #GoGators https://t.co/6asGecE37v — Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) October 2, 2018

Spurrier coached Florida for more than a decade, winning the national championship in 1996. Miles coached the Tigers from 2005 to 2016, winning their own national title in 2007.

The winner of the wager will be decided Saturday, when the Tigers take on the Gators in Gainesville. Get ready to try some of that grass, Steve.