Les Miles follows through with challenge wearing Gators visor after LSU's loss to Florida

The friendly Twitter banter between former LSU head coach Les Miles and former Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier has come to an end after the Gators beat the Tigers 27-19.

The former coaches settled their wager in a Dos Equis commercial with Kevin Negandhi as the moderator. Les Miles not happy, put on the Florida Gators visor.

Spurrier in a winning spirit said, “Surprised, not the slightest. I will tell you this, the only surprising thing about today is when Les Miles puts on that Gator visor, I bet him if the Gators win, he’d have to wear my visor for a week. Hey, Les now’s a good time to put that visor on.”

Miles replied, “All right. I would never wear half a hat. Can I take this thing off yet?

Spurrier replied, “Take it off? You just put it on, and besides, it looks pretty good on you.”

Spurrier shared the video in a tweet.

Les Miles retweeted Spurrier telling him, Great Game.

Alright...alright...great game @SteveSpurrierUF. I’ll put the visor on. Additionally, thanks for sending over the @DosEquis. You’re quite the

gentleman #DosEquisPartner https://t.co/HMiVC2fkgM — Les Miles (@CoachLesMiles) October 7, 2018

The bet started when, Miles jokingly poked fun at Spurrier, asking: "How much you wanna bet your Gators are going down this weekend?"

Accepting the challenge, Spurrier replied: "Shoot, we’re going to win on Saturday. If we don’t, I’ll eat some of that grass of yours. When we do win, you’re wearing my visor!"

Since the Gators won fans are promised a free round of Dos Equis beer at local bars