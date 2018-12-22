Les Miles, DA Hillar Moore deliver gifts to family scarred by domestic violence

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office teamed up with former LSU Football coach Les Miles to bring some much-needed relief to a family victimized by domestic violence.

Angela Gabriel was left paralyzed last year after her then-boyfriend, Carl Thomspon, Jr., shot her six times during an argument. Though she survived and Thompson was arrested, the incident rendered Gabriel paralyzed from the chest down.

On Friday, District Attorney Hillar Moore and Coach Miles worked with the community to make a little Christmas magic for the family, delivering gifts donated through the Salvation Army and some encouragement to Gabriel and her three young children.

"Everybody will leave today and she'll still be where she is and still have an uphill battle for the rest of her life. And her children will face the same," Moore said. "So any little bit we can do to help and ease her pain we will."

For Miles, he says working with the community isn't so different from his football days with Tigers.

"This event is very much like 'team'. The community rallies around those people that need it most, like a team," said Miles, who was back in town for the holidays. "Right now, Hillar Moore and his organization have her back."

In addition to the gifts that were delivered Friday, the DA is also looking to procure an apparatus that will help Gabriel walk again.