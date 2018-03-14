48°
Leonard Fournette stops by LSU football practice Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Football team was graced with a special visitor at practice Tuesday afternoon.
Former Tiger and NFL star Leonard Fournette paid a visit to his alma mater Tuesday.
Fournette was on the sidelines for much of the practice, but his infant son took to the field for a special photo opportunity with Coach Orgeron.
Coach O gave him a offer...... @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/DWGXXQAz0h— 7? Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) March 13, 2018
Fournette completed his first season in the NFL in January and helped lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to the AFC Championship game, ultimately falling just shy of a Super Bowl appearance.
