Leonard Fournette stops by LSU football practice Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Football team was graced with a special visitor at practice Tuesday afternoon.

Former Tiger and NFL star Leonard Fournette paid a visit to his alma mater Tuesday.

Fournette was on the sidelines for much of the practice, but his infant son took to the field for a special photo opportunity with Coach Orgeron.

Fournette completed his first season in the NFL in January and helped lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to the AFC Championship game, ultimately falling just shy of a Super Bowl appearance.