Lemonade vendor robbed at gunpoint gets gift from Lowe's
MONROE, N.C. (AP) - A 9-year-old entrepreneur whose lemonade stand was robbed of $17 by an older boy is getting a business boost from a home-improvement giant.
Union County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Underwood said Tuesday that investigators are still searching for a male teen suspect in the Saturday afternoon stickup.
The young drinks vendor said a teenager pointed a handgun at him while he was at his stand in Monroe, about 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.
A business card that one customer collected from the boy's lemonade stand states that he also works as a lawn mower and dog walker.
Home-improvement chain Lowe's gave the boy a new, $1,100 riding lawn mower on Monday. Spokeswoman Sarah Lively says officials at the company's Charlotte headquarters made the gesture after seeing news reports.
