'Lego Batman' tears down 'The Great Wall' to stay No. 1

1 hour 56 minutes 29 seconds ago February 19, 2017 Feb 19, 2017 Sunday, February 19 2017 February 19, 2017 2:40 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - "The Lego Batman Movie" commanded the Presidents Day weekend box office, staying No. 1 for the second straight week, while the China-focused "The Great Wall" failed to show much muscle in North America.

According to studio estimates Sunday. "The Lego Batman Movie" topped the weekend with $34.2 million, sliding only 35 percent from the previous week. The Warner Bros. release will cross $100 million cumulatively on Monday.

Universal's "Fifty Shades Darker" pulled in $21 million in its second week, again slotting in behind "The Lego Batman Movie."

"The Great Wall," the most expensive film ever made in China, grossed $18.1 million. That's a poor result for a movie that cost $150 million to make. But "The Great Wall" has already been a hit in China, where it made $171 million.

But "The Great Wall" isn't a bomb. It has made $244.6 million overseas and performed over the weekend in North America slightly better than some pundits expected.

The top five films for the weekend per boxofficemojo.com:

  1. The LEGO Batman Movie: $34,225,000
  2. Fifty Shades Darker: $20,966,845
  3. The Great Wall: $18,079,140
  4. John Wick: Chapter Two: $16,500,000
  5. Fist Fight: $12,015,000

