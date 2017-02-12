Latest Weather Blog
'Lego Batman' dominates 'Fifty Shades Darker' at box office
LOS ANGELES - The family-friendly "Lego Batman Movie" has proved to be more of a draw than "Fifty Shades Darker" at the box office.
Studio estimates Sunday say the "Lego Movie" spinoff took in a strong $55.6 million over the weekend, while the "Fifty Shades" sequel pulled in $46.8 million.
It's a healthy sum, but audiences were less curious to catch up with the exploits of Christian Grey and Ana Steele the second time around. For comparison, "Fifty Shades of Grey" opened with $85.2 million in 2015.
Another R-rated sequel, "John Wick: Chapter 2," outperformed the first film, earning $30 million to more than double "John Wick's" opening weekend.
The Keanu Reeves hit man flick took third place, while "Split" and "Hidden Figures" rounded out the top five.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
"Big Red Heart" stands as reminder of gun violence in Baton Rouge
-
Krewe of Orion prepares for 2017 debut
-
Mother of girl killed in apartment fire remembers terrifying call
-
'Anonymous' mask, homemade explosives found in FEMA trailer
-
Homeowner blames sinking driveways on parish, wants them fixed