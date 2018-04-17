80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Legislators reject proposals to change Louisiana gun laws

29 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 April 17, 2018 3:42 PM April 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The push to change Louisiana's gun laws is falling flat.

A House criminal justice committee Tuesday rejected several gun bills brought by both sides of the political aisle, largely capping efforts to alter firearm rules after the massacre at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed.

The panel jettisoned proposals such as a 10-day waiting period after a gun is purchased, a ban on rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks and a bill to allow people to carry concealed firearms without permits.

The failures come as most of the roughly two-dozen gun bills filed this year haven't advanced in the Legislature. Democrats have been proposing gun restrictions while Republicans have been advocating for rules to be loosened.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days