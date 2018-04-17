Legislators reject proposals to change Louisiana gun laws

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The push to change Louisiana's gun laws is falling flat.

A House criminal justice committee Tuesday rejected several gun bills brought by both sides of the political aisle, largely capping efforts to alter firearm rules after the massacre at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed.

The panel jettisoned proposals such as a 10-day waiting period after a gun is purchased, a ban on rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks and a bill to allow people to carry concealed firearms without permits.

The failures come as most of the roughly two-dozen gun bills filed this year haven't advanced in the Legislature. Democrats have been proposing gun restrictions while Republicans have been advocating for rules to be loosened.