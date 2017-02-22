Legislators believe special session will come down to the wire

BATON ROUGE - The pressure is on for lawmakers to find a way to cover the state's massive budget gap.

They've spent the past nine days negotiating a plan, and many legislators believe it will come down to the wire.

The main concern is approving how much of the rainy day fund should be used, and the House and Senate both have to agree on it.

The Governor called for using $119.6 million dollars from the rainy day fund, and cutting $59 million.

The House countered with a plan to use $75 million dollars from the state's savings account, and cut around $114 million from the budget.

The Senate came right between both plans, with around $99 million from the rainy day fund, and roughly $84 million in cuts.

The House does not want to use more than $90 million in rainy day funds, meaning the argument today could be over less than $10 million dollars.