Legislative auditor to discuss improper Medicaid payments

BATON ROUGE- Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera announced Wednesday that he will testify on Thursday before a rescheduled congressional subcommittee hearing about improper Medicaid payments in the states, according to a release.

The hearing had been scheduled for March 21 but was cancelled because of weather. The releases states that Purpera will talk about the need for changes in the way state auditors audit Medicaid.

The goal of the changes, he said, is to strengthen efforts to reduce fraud, waste, and abuse in the program. Purpera will appear before the Joint Meeting of the Subcommittee on Government Operations & the Subcommittee on Intergovernmental Affairs at 9 a.m.

To view the meeting click here.