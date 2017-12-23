Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Enberg dies

Photo: USA Today Sports

Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Enberg, whose career spanned parts of seven decades, died on Thursday. He was 82, according to USA Today Sports.

Barbara, Enberg's wife, confirmed his death. She told The San Diego Union-Tribute that it appeared he suffered a heart attack at their home in California.

USA Today Sports reports that after high-profile roles with NBC and CBS, Enberg called San Diego Padres games as the team's main television voice for seven years before he retired at the conclusion of the 2016 season.

Enberg called a total of eight Super Bowls with NBC, half of those alongside Merlin Olsen. Beyond the NFL and MLB, he also called 28 Wimbledon tournaments, the last coming in 2011 with ESPN.