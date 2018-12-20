Legendary Chicken Shack featured in popular magazine

BATON ROUGE - The popular Baton Rouge restaurant, Chicken Shack has landed a feature in the magazine ‘Food & Wine.’ The article called the owner, Joe Delpit, “The maker of Baton Rouge’s best chicken.”

Delpit himself says the business is practically all he knows.

“I've worked here since I was five years old,” he said. “I enjoyed making people happy. I knew they were happy when they used to give me tips. They gave me a quarter or 50 cents, whatever they gave me, it was like heaven to me.”

Delpit’s late father Tommy Delpit founded the original Chicken Shack more than 80 years ago creating a legendary cuisine still craved today.

“We have a wet batter, an original batter,” said Delpit.

That batter and the story behind it was highlighted in the ‘Food & Wine’ article. Also highlighted was the restaurant’s involvement in the Civil Rights Movement.“

I kind of grew up with it,” said Delpit. “ Civil Rights leaders would do a lot of planning for a lot of the civil rights issues that were going on right there.”

Delpit says he’s honored to share that history with the magazine's loyal readers.

“For a written publication about Chicken Shack is something I know my father and mother would both be very proud of,” he said.