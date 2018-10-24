Legal mediation planned to sort out downtown library kerfuffle

BATON ROUGE - City officials and the contractors involved in building the downtown library will meet next month in an attempt to figure out who's financially responsible for the building's troubled development.

The legal mediation scheduled for Nov. 2 will bring together all nine parties involved in the construction, including the city-parish and subcontractors. If they can figure out how to divvy up the cost for fixing the library within two weeks of that date, Chief City-Parish Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel says the building can be completed within the following six months.

Construction was halted on the $19 million library in April after workers spotted compromised steel connectors in the structure. Part of downtown had to be temporarily closed until the structure could be inspected further. Rented jacks now support a weakened part of the building.

The project has been at standstill in recent months as the parties involved debated who would foot the bill to fix the shoddy workmanship.

If the November mediation fails, the city-parish plans to take legal action.