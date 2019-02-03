Legal machinations ahead of Louisiana abortion law date

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - There has been a week's delay in the effective date of a law requiring doctors at Louisiana abortion clinics to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

It was set to take effect Monday. But, court action Friday pushed it back to Feb. 4.

Meanwhile, abortion rights advocates plan an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has struck down a similar Texas law, which opponents say creates an unnecessary regulatory burden for clinics. But the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld Louisiana's version, agreeing with abortion opponents who say it doesn't create an unconstitutional burden.

On Friday, the 5th Circuit quickly denied a motion seeking a delay in enforcement. But the motion triggered a seven-day delay in enforcement under court rules.