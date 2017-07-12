Leftover fans unite

More of the same again today is expected. We'll be dry and mostly clear in the morning, except for a few isolated sprinkles along highway 90. By the afternoon, more scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with some downpours.

While scattered showers are expected, the coverage will be slightly less than yesterday. No severe weather is expected, but this time of year, a random storm becoming severe is always possible.

Overnight, we'll clear out again with the risk for some patchy fog. Tomorrow, expect a similar patter, but storms will be more isolated. Friday looks a bit dry actually, but rain potentially returning by the weekend.

The tropics are quiet and no development is expected over the next several days.

