Leftover beads? Trade them for donuts!

BATON ROUGE - Have a bunch of leftover beads from the St. Patrick's Day? Good news! You can donate your beads to Arc of Greater New Orleans and get some free Krispy Kreme donuts too!

On March 19 and 20, customers who bring in 12 pounds or more of Mardi Gras beads to the Krispy Kreme on Plank Road will be given a dozen original glazed doughnuts for free or a coupon to redeem at a later date.

ArcGNO is a year-round business that employs 80 people with intellectual disabilities, such as Down syndrome or cerebral palsy.

Employees, along with an army of volunteers, sort, band, repackage and sell beads to carnival riders, according to ArcGNO.

Arc sorted and packaged approximately 300,000 pounds of beads this past Mardi Gras.

Location: 5504 Plank Road, Baton Rouge

Beads will be weighed upon arrival.