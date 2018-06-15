Left turn lanes coming to problem intersection

BATON ROUGE- Drivers stuck in traffic for up to thirty-minutes at one Nicholson Drive intersection often make dangerous maneuvers to get through. They pass on the shoulder or overtake others in the right-turn lane where Brightside Avenue and Lee Drive meet Nicholson just south of LSU.

"I've seen people fly through our parking lot to get through the traffic and that's dangerous," said Robin Aldallal. She and her husband just opened Jordanian Lebanese Cuisine restaurant adjacent to the intersection.

She hopes to prosper in the busy area but fears congestion will keep many customers away.

The lack of left-turn lanes on Nicholson Drive causes major congestion on the two-lane highway when one driver tries to turn left. In July a year-long project to add the turn lanes will begin.

"Construction will be a minor inconvenience but will be worth it in the end," said Aldallal.

The short bridge just south of the intersection will also be replaced with a rectangular culvert. The aging structure had to be temporarily closed last year for emergency repairs.