All lanes open on I-10 EB near Grosse Tete exit after vehicle fire

January 30, 2017 8:36 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

10:06 a.m. (IBERVILLE) All lanes are now open on I-10 eastbound just before the Grosse Tete exit. The delay from this incident is about five miles long.

9:27 a.m. - (IBERVILLE) The left lane is now open on I-10 eastbound just before the Grosse Tete exit. The right lane remains blocked due to car fire. The delay from this incident has reached the Ramah exit.

9:06 a.m. - (IBERVILLE) I-10 eastbound is closed just before the Grosse Tete exit due to a vehicle fire.

8:50 a.m. - (BATON ROUGE) The right lane is now open, accident now blocking right shoulder on I-12 westbound at Essen Lane.

8:34 a.m. - (BATON ROUGE) The right lane is blocked on I-12 westbound at Essen Lane due to an accident.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways. Refresh this page for traffic updates and check Twitter for alerts.

