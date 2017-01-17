68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Left lane blocked on I-110 SB at Hollywood, heavy delays

January 17, 2017
By: Ashley Fruge

BATON ROUGE- Commuters may want to take an alternate route Tuesday morning as the left lane is blocked on I-110 southbound at Hollywood Street due to debris on the road.

This incident has caused heavy delays beyond Harding Road.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

