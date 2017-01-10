54°
Left lane blocked on I-10 EB before LA 73
PRAIRIEVILLE - Commuters may want to take an alternate route Tuesday morning as the left lane is blocked on I-10 eastbound before LA 73 due to a stalled 18-wheeler.
The congestion from this incident is beyond Highland Road.
News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during 2une In. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
