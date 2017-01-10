54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Left lane blocked on I-10 EB before LA 73

48 minutes 48 seconds ago January 10, 2017 Jan 10, 2017 Tuesday, January 10 2017 January 10, 2017 5:57 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

PRAIRIEVILLE - Commuters may want to take an alternate route Tuesday morning as the left lane is blocked on I-10 eastbound before LA 73 due to a stalled 18-wheeler.

The congestion from this incident is beyond Highland Road.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during 2une In. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days