Lee Price Road bridge to close in Clinton Thursday

Photo: Google Maps

CLINTON - Officials have announced that the Lee Price Road bridge in Clinton will be shut down starting Thursday.

The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation and Drainage Traffic Engineering Division announced the bridge crossing over Whitten Creek would be closed Dec. 7, but didn't specify when it would reopen.

The detour will be Lee Price Rd to Greenwell Springs Rd to Pride-Baywood Rd to Jim Price Rd to Price Rd to Lee Price Rd.