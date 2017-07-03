86°
Lee Michaels on Corporate Blvd. burglarized overnight
BATON ROUGE – Lee Michaels jewelry store on Corporate Boulevard was burglarized on Monday.
One of the windows was shattered near a store front display.
The manager says "a little silver" was taken, but did not specify what items were taken or their value.
According to the store manager, the burglary happened around 3 or 4 a.m.
The manager told WBRZ that most inventory is placed in a safe at night.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
