LeBron James producing Muhammad Ali documentary for HBO

December 12, 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES - King James is set to tell the story of The Greatest.

HBO says Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James will be the executive producer of a documentary on boxing champion Muhammad Ali for the network. The film will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who also helmed the boxing drama, "Southpaw," and "Training Day." Fuqua will also produce.

James says in a statement announcing the still-untitled project that Ali "transcended sports and used his platform to empower people, which paved the way for all athletes and people of every race and gender that came after him, myself included."

HBO says it will combine archival footage with cinematic recreations to tell Ali's story.

Ali's family is also participating in the project

Ali died June 3 at the age of 74.

