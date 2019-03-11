LeBron apologizes to neighbors, sends cupcakes

BATH, OH - LeBron James has sent cupcakes to his neighbors to apologize for the ruckus caused by the announcement of his homecoming earlier this month.



Cleveland Cavaliers fans and journalists arrived en masse to the NBA star's Akron area home to await his July 11 decision on whether he would come back to northeast Ohio or stay with the Miami Heat. A commotion ensued, and police were called to direct traffic.



To make amends, the LeBron James Family Foundation sent a note of apology accompanied by a dozen cupcakes to neighbors on Tuesday, according to multiple media outlets.



Several neighbors tweeted photos of the cupcakes and the note saying that "we are sorry for the chaos," adding that the James family is "so blessed to have understanding neighbors like you."