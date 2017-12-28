Latest Weather Blog
Learn to saves lives through EMS Explorer Post program
BATON ROUGE- Residents ages 14 through 20 that are interested in pre-hospital emergency medical care should look into the Explorer Post program.
The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Emergency Medical Services sponsors the program.
Through the program, participants get the opportunity to go on paramedic unit observation ride-alongs and get exposure to other related fields prior to entering their choice of secondary education.
The current guidelines for the program include:
-Membership shall be open to young adults between the ages of 14-20 enrolled in school or interested in pursuing a medical career.
-A scholastic average of "C" or better is all academic subjects throughout participation in the program.
-Determination by the advisors of the Explorer's mental and physical ability to participate in the program.
-Attendance and active membership in good standing with the post.
-Successful completion of the following:
-8-hour CPR course including adult one and two-man CPR, infant CPR and airway obstruction management for both.
-State certified Emergency Medical Responder course.
-In-service of equipment on Paramedic Units not covered in other training i.e, Immobilization devices, ECG monitors, oxygen therapy devices, etc.
