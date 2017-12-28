42°
Learn to saves lives through EMS Explorer Post program

BATON ROUGE- Residents ages 14 through 20 that are interested in pre-hospital emergency medical care should look into the Explorer Post program.

The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Emergency Medical Services sponsors the program.

Through the program, participants get the opportunity to go on paramedic unit observation ride-alongs and get exposure to other related fields prior to entering their choice of secondary education.

The current guidelines for the program include:

-Membership shall be open to young adults between the ages of 14-20 enrolled in school or interested in pursuing a medical career.

-A scholastic average of "C" or better is all academic subjects throughout participation in the program.

-Determination by the advisors of the Explorer's mental and physical ability to participate in the program.

-Attendance and active membership in good standing with the post.

-Successful completion of the following:

        -8-hour CPR course including adult one and two-man CPR, infant CPR and airway obstruction management for both.

        -State certified Emergency Medical Responder course.

        -In-service of equipment on Paramedic Units not covered in other training i.e, Immobilization devices, ECG monitors, oxygen therapy devices, etc.

Check out 2une In tomorrow morning for more information.

