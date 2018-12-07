64°
Leaping lemur surprises Florida trooper during DUI arrest

1 hour 14 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 December 07, 2018 11:38 AM December 07, 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Spectrum News 13
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) - A lemur surprised a Florida Highway Patrol trooper when it crawled from a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck that had been stopped for driving erratically and hitting other cars.
  
Dashcam video shows the lemur peeking out of the trailer before hopping to the ground and leaping around the trooper who was talking to the driver along Interstate 4 in Sanford on Saturday night.
  
The video shows the trooper doing a double-take as the lemur runs around and stands on its hind legs.
  
Twenty-seven-year-old driver Shane Taylor warned troopers that the lemur named Miko "bites." Taylor was arrested on several charges including DUI.
  
State wildlife officers took custody of the lemur and other exotic animals including a tortoise, a goat, a parrot and a wallaby.
  
Jail records don't list a lawyer for Taylor.

