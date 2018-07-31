Latest Weather Blog
Leaders to discuss student protection during EBR School Safety Summit
BATON ROUGE - With the summer coming to a close, and school back in session soon, East Baton Rouge Parish leaders, law enforcement and school officials are coming together to make sure they're on top of any threats this school year.
Tuesday morning, principals, administrators and school resource officers will meet at the University Lab School to learn and fine-tune techniques in case of emergency events.
The 2018 East Baton Rouge Parish School Safety Summit is a coordinated effort between Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office, the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge School System and LSU.
Attendees will have the opportunity to take courses related to psychological first aid, site vulnerability, emergency training, communications and mock drills.
East Baton Rouge Parish Public School students will return to the classroom on August 9.
