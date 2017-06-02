Leaders pledge to boost climate efforts

PARIS - World leaders are pledging to boost their efforts to curb global warming in response to President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel calls Trump's move "extremely regrettable," and adds: "that's putting it very mildly." But she said the move "can't and won't stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet."



The president of the European Council says the EU and China are convinced that the U.S. decision is a "big mistake." Donald Tusk spoke after meeting with visiting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Brussels.



Referring to what he called "the latest unfortunate decisions of the new administration," Tusk said that the EU and China had "demonstrated solidarity with future generations."

