Leaders, mourners gather at prayer vigils

LAS VEGAS - Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners have gathered at multiple prayer vigils in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman spoke to mourners in the setting sun Monday evening outside the downtown City Hall.

Several faith leaders led the group in prayer. The crowd later joined in song and held candles.

Several miles away at a cathedral off the Las Vegas Strip, mourners and casino workers gathered to honor the victims and first responders.

The vigils were among a number of memorials being held around the city.